Cute kitty meows every time upon hearing Netflix's introduction sound. Watch

Many people around the world watch Netflix. Whether it is a show or a movie, one can easily find all sorts of genres on Netflix. However, before you start watching something on this streaming service, you might be familiar with the introduction sound that sounds like ‘tudum.’ However, if you think that only humans recognise that sound, you might be wrong there. In an adorable video shared on social media, you can see how a cat meows every time they hear the ‘tudum’ of Netflix.

Cute kitty meows every time upon hearing Netflix's introduction sound.(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on Instagram by page fluffy_kittens. It shows how every time the introduction of Netflix is played, the cat meows. A text inlay on the video reads, “In accidentally trained my cat to meow every time he hears the Netflix intro.”

Watch the video of this adorable cat meowing upon hearing the Netflix introduction:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on July 10. Since being shared on social media, it has been viewed more than 17,000 times. The clip has also received close to 2,000 likes. Many have also shared comments on the post and expressed how adorable the video is.

Check out a few reactions to this viral video here:

An individual wrote, “Way better than the current sound.” A second posted, “Absolutely adorable.” “So cute,” shared a third.

Before this, another video of a cat had gone viral. It showed a mama cat pouncing on a dog to protect her kittens. The Instagram account @pet.cat.club shared the clip. The first shot in the video is of a mother cat holding her babies. Then, A kitten can be seen meowing and racing as quickly as it can toward mama cat. Mama cat rushes into action and charges toward thedog without wasting a second, successfully scaring it off and sending it awayin the opposite direction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON