Home / Trending / Cute pet Beagle dog does Bhangra dance with its human in this viral video. Watch

Cute pet Beagle dog does Bhangra dance with its human in this viral video. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 11, 2022 11:48 AM IST

In this video that has been shared on Instagram, one gets to see how a Beagle dog does a Bhangra performance with its human.

The Beagle dog does Bhangra dance with its human.&nbsp;(Instagram/@juniormalhotra)
The Beagle dog does Bhangra dance with its human. (Instagram/@juniormalhotra)
BySohini Sengupta

The ways in which humans and their pets spend some quality time together often end up becoming a delightful watch for many people who love pets. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been gaining popularity ever since, shows how a Beagle ends up doing some Bhangra or at least tries to, with its human. It has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this fur ball named Junior Malhotra. It has over 3,000 followers on its page where regular videos and photos of its daily antics are posted.

“Bhangra time, getting ready for the wedding of the year,” reads the caption that was shared along with this adorable video of the pet Beagle dog. And there is a good chance that you would not only want to tap your foot, but also join this cute little munchkin and its human in their Bhangra performance that has now gone viral.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on August 25, this video has received over 82,000 likes on it for now. And the numbers only keep rising.

“So so so cute Beagle boy,” commented an Instagram user. “Awesome,” posted another individual. “This is so cute,” pointed out a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. bhangra dance viral video viral instagram + 4 more
dog. bhangra dance viral video viral instagram + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out