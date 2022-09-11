Cute pet Beagle dog does Bhangra dance with its human in this viral video. Watch

The ways in which humans and their pets spend some quality time together often end up becoming a delightful watch for many people who love pets. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been gaining popularity ever since, shows how a Beagle ends up doing some Bhangra or at least tries to, with its human. It has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this fur ball named Junior Malhotra. It has over 3,000 followers on its page where regular videos and photos of its daily antics are posted.

“Bhangra time, getting ready for the wedding of the year,” reads the caption that was shared along with this adorable video of the pet Beagle dog. And there is a good chance that you would not only want to tap your foot, but also join this cute little munchkin and its human in their Bhangra performance that has now gone viral.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on August 25, this video has received over 82,000 likes on it for now. And the numbers only keep rising.

“So so so cute Beagle boy,” commented an Instagram user. “Awesome,” posted another individual. “This is so cute,” pointed out a third.