Cystisoma to rare alligator: 5 bizarre creatures that baffled netizens in 2023

Occasionally, the Internet buzzes with tales of peculiar creatures that leave users scratching their heads. From glimpses of 'mermaids' to encounters with rare alligators these stories never fail to perplex netizens. As we bid farewell to 2023, we bring you five remarkably astonishing bizarre creature sightings that truly captured people's attention.

Check out five bizarre creatures here:

1. 'Mermaid' found in Papua New Guinea

Mermaid like creature spotted in Papua New Guinea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pictures of an unidentified creature that washed up on a beach in Papua New Guinea stumped netizens. The photographs depict a white globster with a very specific shape. After looking at the images of this creature, many said that it resembles a mermaid.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

2. Pacific Football Fish

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The eerie-looking fish with a long antenna-like appendage on its head resembles a creature straight from a horror film. Crystal Cove State Park took to Facebook to share about the creature. The page wrote, “There are more than 200 species of anglerfish worldwide, and this particular fish is most likely the Pacific Football Fish. Only females possess a long stalk on the head with bioluminescent tips used as a lure to entice prey in pitch-black water as deep as 3,000 feet!”

3. Cystisoma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This transparent-looking sea creature is a "small crustacean related to sand fleas and distantly related to shrimp," as per Smithsonian Magazin. A video of this creature was shared by @Rainmaker1973 on X. "Cystisoma is a crustacean that lives between 600-1000 m deep in the ocean. Its body is totally transparent: only its eyes are pigmented. This one has a brooding pouch full of orange eggs," informed the X page.

4. Himalayan Lynx

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a picture of a rare animal from Ladakh on X. Kaswan informed, "It’s a Himalayan Lynx. One of the wild cat species found in India. A beautiful and rare creature. Found in Leh-Ladakh. Others found in this zone are Snow leopards and Pallas cats."

5. Rare alligator with blue eyes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Florida park welcomed an incredibly rare alligator. Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland Orlando in Florida, said, “For the first time since a nest of leucistic alligators was discovered in the swamps of Louisiana 36 years ago, we have the first birth of a solid white alligator ever recorded from those original alligators. This is beyond rare, it is absolutely extraordinary and the first one in the world."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on these bizarre creatures? Have you ever spotted any one of them before?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON