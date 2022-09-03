Dad and daughter’s science museum visit leaves people amused. Video shows why

Learning science in a fun way is always interesting. Remember the childhood days when going to the science park was one of the most exciting parts of school life? If yes, then this viral video on Instagram will refresh your memory. The clip shows a dad and a daughter in a science museum experimenting and having fun with electrostatic energy.

The video was posted by an Instagram account that goes by the username, Ken & Bea. The user posted the video with the caption, "Visited the Magic House and had lots of crazy fun!" The video opens to show a text insert that adds context to the clip. It reads, "A day at the science museum!"

It shows a father holding his daughter with one hand while standing on a platform and placing the other hand on an electrostatic generator called Van de Graaff. The video shows the electrostatic energy transmitting through the father and charging the toddler's hair as strands of her hair appear to move up, straight, and away from each other.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted a week ago and soon it amassed more than 18,000 likes and several comments from Instagram users amused at the viral video. One of the Instagram users commented, "I love the fact that Dad's hair stayed regular, and the kid's hair went all crazy." Another wrote, "Loved the hairstyle." "This is so cute," expressed a third. A fourth user posted, "Visit the stylist."

