Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The image shows the little girl whose dad caught her stealing snacks.(Instagram/@snackbandits_dad)

Most of us are guilty of stealing snacks from fridge or kitchen counter when our parents weren’t paying attention. And what did you do when you got caught? Chances are you tried to mumble some excuse while receiving a good scolding from them. However, what this girl did in a similar situation has now left people chuckling and saying “aww” at the same time as it is hilariously adorable. The antics of the little one is now winning hearts. There is a possibility that it will win you over too.

The video is shared on the Instagram page named snackbandits_dad. The clip opens to show the girl getting out of a bathroom with a packet of snacks in her hand. We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video.

The clip, since being shared, has gathered more than 11,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The super sweet video has also gathered tons of responses from people. A few also jokingly mentioned how she gets out from a bathroom while eating.

“What magic is in the bathroom and how is all the snack in there... I need parts,” joked an Instagram user. “The way she knew she was caught, started laughing & dropped the box like it absolved her from any guilt is hilarious!!” shared another. “Her smile, she melts me,” expressed a third.

This is, however, not the only video that shows her stealing snacks and then getting caught.

What are your thoughts on the video?

