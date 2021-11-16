Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dad dresses up as Venom to scare son. Watch video to know if he succeeds

There is a chance that the prank video will leave you giggling.
The image shows the dad dressed up as Venom and hiding to scare son.(Instagram/@evantubehd)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 02:40 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a dad pulling a prank on his son has now left netizens giggling. Shared on Instagram, the video shows him dressing up as the movie character Venom. There is chance that the video will also leave you laughing out loud too.

Originally shared on the Instagram page EvanTubeHD, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared by YouTube on their official Insta page. “@evantubehd's got some scary pranks, how'd you react?” they wrote and shared the video.

The video opens to show the dad assembling a mask of the fictional character Venom. He then dresses up in all black, puts on the mask and hides to prank his son. Take a look at the video to see what happens next.

Since being posted about nine hours ago, the video has already gathered more than 17,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This is so cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “I'd be screaming too,” expressed another. “Wow,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

