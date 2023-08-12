Dad Elon Musk shares adorable pic with his ‘sparring partner’ Lil X

The pictures of sweet interactions between parents and their kids often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts and this photo by Elon Musk is one such example. Posted on Twitter, the image shows the tech billionaire sharing a lighthearted moment with his son Lil X.

“Practicing martial arts with my sparring partner,” the SpaceX CEO wrote as he shared the image. The photo shows them dressed in casual outfits while sharing a sweet father-son moment.

About Lil X:

Tesla founder Elon Musk welcomed Lil X on May 4, 2020 with partner and Canadian singer Grimes. Soon after his birth,the couple announced that their baby’s name is X Æ A-12. The unique moniker created quite a stir online and prompted people to share varied reactions. The name again sparked chatter when the celebrity couple made a slight change and decided to call him X Æ A-XII. Musk also affectionately addresses his son as Lil X on social media posts.

Take a look at this recent picture of Elon Musk with his son:

The photo was shared a few hours ago. Since being tweeted, it has quickly gone viral. Till now, the picture has received close to 14 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of likes and comments from people.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to this pic of Elon Musk with Lil X:

“Wow. So, lovely,” posted a Twitter user. “You two are so cute,” added another. “He is such a cutie… share more pics with him, Elon,” requested a third. “What matters most,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this picture of Elon Musk with his son Lil X?

