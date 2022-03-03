Dad saves his son from raging bull in Texas. Watch hair-raising viral video

It is often said that a father can go to any lengths to protect his kids. And a video shared on Instagram showcases such an instance. It shows a dad using his own body as a shield to protect his son from a raging bull during a rodeo at Texas.

Cody Hooks shared the video showcasing him and his dad on Instagram. He is a cowboy, who, soon after entering the ring, fell down on the ground unconscious. That is when his dad Landis Hooks, 40, jumped inside the ring from the sitting arena to save his 18-year-old bull-rider son. He did so by draping himself around his son.

“Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed,” wrote Cody while posting the video on Instagram.

Take a look at the hair-raising viral video:

'No matter what, I'm gonna do what I gotta do for him,' Landis shared during an interview with Good Morning America, cites Daily Mail. “That's just part of the everyday cowboy life where I come from. Somebody gets down, you gotta help them. But I am glad I was there though,” he added.

Cody and his dad are both doing well. Cody while speaking about the incident expressed that he is fully aware of the dangers that come with bull-riding.

The video, since being posted, has gathered over two lakh views and counting. Alongside, it has also been re-shared by many across various social media sites. People couldn’t stop praising the dad for his selfless gesture.

“Dad’s a freaking legend. You are a lucky boy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Your dad is a reminder that good dads and good men still exist. So happy you’re both ok!” posted another. “Wow. So glad to know you’re both ok. Your dad is amazing. That fierce and protective love of a parent…wow. There was no hesitation as he used his body to shield you. That’s love. That’s strength. That’s a real man. God bless you both,” expressed a third.

