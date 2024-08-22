Dad slams daughter over eating non-veg, she shares about their toxic relationship. Reddit weighs in

A daughter's post about her toxic relationship with her father has sparked chatter on Reddit. She shared how her father reacted when she sent him a picture of a non-vegetarian dish. While some supported her, others were quick to criticise her actions. A woman’s post on having a toxic relationship with her dad has sparked chatter on Reddit. (Unsplash/rodograph, Reddit/CommissionRecent5863)

The woman posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat in which her father criticised her for eating non-veg food. She added that she sent the picture hoping to mend her relationship with her father, adding that they haven't spoken in a long time.

“He always screams at us, always finds fault in us including mum. He was never around while growing up (travelled for work - he was in the Army) and he abused my mum too. Sometimes I wish we had a good relationship with my father and then things would have been different. Conversation with him turns into a fight. Never wish me on my birthday. Never bought gifts. Just the bare minimum of what fathers do. No emotional connection. I respect him but I don’t love him,” she added.

“Is your family vegetarian?” asked a Reddit user. Another argued, “Why would you send him something that you are prohibited to do in your family? Seems dumb!” A third joined, “Exactly seems like a rebel behaviour than trying to have a conversation. It’s totally fine if you don’t want to have a conversation with your toxic parents but this is so stupid.”

A fourth posted, “I don’t agree with your dad’s reaction but if you knew that he isn’t a fan of non-veg then why would you break the ice with that? Especially when you were trying to amend things. If you do intend to bridge the gap with your father then, I’d encourage you to not stop trying. Somebody has to take that first step, even if it’s you all the time. Good luck!”

A fifth wrote, “But if you were trying to amend your relationship possibly/start a conversation, why do it with something that's prohibited in your family?”

