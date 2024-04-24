How to identify toxic friends? Psychologist shares 8 identifying phrases
Psychologist Dr Marisa G Franco suggested what to do when your friends use certain phrases that could indicate that they are toxic.
Friendship is undeniably a valuable part of a person’s life. However, when it becomes toxic, moving on and prioritising oneself is advisable. The question is how to identify if your friends are toxic. According to an article by Dr Marisa G Franco on CNBC Make It, there are certain phrases that toxic people often use. They can help you identify if you need to drop someone from your friends circle, as they could be draining your emotional energy and causing harm.
Dr Franco is a psychologist and expert in human connection. According to her, if your friend says these phrases, they could be a toxic element in your life:
1. You’re too sensitive
2. It is just a joke
3. You’re lucky to have a friend like me
4. You owe me
5. I miss the old you
6. I wonder how you got the promotion
7. I am sorry you feel that way
What is the eighth phrase? It is nothing, as in when they ignore and ghost you.
However, Dr Franco also shared that using any of these phrases individually doesn’t necessarily mean that you have a toxic relationship with a friend. She suggested that one should “consider these phrases within the larger dynamics by asking” certain questions to themselves - “Do they show up when you need them?” “Do you balance each other's needs?” and “Do they bring out the best in you?”.
What to do if you friends say these phrases?
Dr Franco added that one should evaluate the questions carefully to determine if they indicate a “larger toxic dynamic." According to her, in such a situation, it is better to have an honest conversation, set boundaries, and move on.
