Dad’s savage reply to mobile recharge-related WhatsApp message sparks laughter

Have you ever come across those hilarious social media posts that document savage replies given by fathers to their children? Those are the posts that often leave you chuckling. Just like this post by a Reddit user that shows a WhatsApp conversation with their father. And, it is the dad’s reply to a mobile recharge-related text that has left people in splits.

The image shows the dad asking the Redditor if he should pick a particular mobile recharge package. To which, the Redditor replies that there is no need to recharge as it is a waste of money.

Take a look at the post to see the dad’s reply:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 1,200 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Bro, I burst into laughter so hard that my dad came into my room, he was in the hall. Mene isko unko dikhaya wo bataye ‘waise hai toh sach hee’ hahahahah [I showed it to him and he said ‘it’s true’],” posted a Reddit user. “Damn boy, your father is savage,” added another. “The worst thing he could have said is no,” joked a third. “Dad stating facts,” wrote a fourth.

