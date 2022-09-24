Dancers perform Garba in a swimming pool in Rajasthan. Watch

Navratri preparations are going on in full swing across the country. Amid the various preparations, people in some parts of India are also practicing their Garba moves. One such practice session was recently recorded and shared online. The video shows people doing the dance while standing in knee-deep water in a swimming pool.

The video is posted on the Twitter handle of ANI. Besides sharing the video, they also posted a short caption to explain that it is captured in Rajasthan. The video opens to show a group of people standing inside a swimming pool dressed in traditional attires. Throughout the video, they are seen grooving to the song Chogada. The song is from the film Loveyatri. Sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur, the song features Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted earlier today. Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 40,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post different comments. Some wondered about the reason behind doing gabra in a swimming pool. Just like this Twitter user who shared, “Does this make any sense?” Another person wrote, “But, why?”

