‘Dancing Dad’ from the US dances to Badshah’s Jugnu, video goes viral

The video of the US man and his son dancing to Badshah’s Jugnu wowed many.
The image shows the US man dancing to Badshah’s Jugnu with his son.(Instagram/@ricky.pond)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 11:53 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are a regular user of the Internet, chances are you have heard about Ricky Pond from the US who is known for dancing to different songs in various Indian languages. His quirky and entertaining dance videos keep going viral every now and then.

Previously, he has gone viral for shaking a leg with his family to hit Indian song Chogada from Loveyatri. This time, his son Dallin and he are seen dancing to Indian rapper Badshah's newly released song Jugnu. While sharing the video, he tagged the artist too.

The video begins with Pond opening the dance sequence as Dallin follows him into the frame. The duo is seen acing the hook steps to the song. The dance video has floored thousands of netizens and may have the same effect on you too.

Watch it for yourself right here:

Since being posted around a week ago, this viral Instagram Reels video has garnered 3.3 million views and several reactions.

"Awesome," echoed many Instagram users. "Damn those moves were spot on," commented an individual. “Fantastic," complimented a third, followed by an array of heart emojis.

Does this video want you to get up and dance too?

