‘Dancing Dadi’ grooves to Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover. Watch awesome dance video

In the video, Instagram’s favourite ‘Dancing Dadi’ - Ravi Bala Sharma, dances to Diljit Dosanjh’s hit song Lover.
‘Dancing Dadi’ - Ravi Bala Sharma dances to Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover.(instagram/@ravi.bala.sharma)
'Dancing Dadi' - Ravi Bala Sharma dances to Diljit Dosanjh's Lover.(instagram/@ravi.bala.sharma)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 03:02 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Instagram’s favourite ‘Dancing Dadi’, Ravi Bala Sharma, has grabbed the spotlight with her latest dance video. This 63-year-old woman who is famous for her amazing dance performances, is seen shaking a leg to Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover.

She captioned the Reels with just one word “Lover,” followed by a rose emoji. She also tagged the singer in the post.

In the video, she is seen dancing with a smile on her face. What makes the clip even more entertaining to watch is her own delightful spin to the choreography.

Watch the dance video right here:

+

Since been posted around three days ago, this video has garnered more than 4,000 likes and a comment from Instagram's favourite ‘SassySaasu’ or Manjri Varde who went viral for her fun and sassy posts. She also happens to be actor Sameera Reddy‘s mother-in-law.

“All the happy child in you brings out the childlike happiness in others,” Varde wrote in her comment. To this, the talented ‘Dancing Dadi’ replied, “So sweet of you. Dil toh bachcha hai ji.”

“Nice moves, pretty place too,” commented an Instagram user. “Always rocking,” wrote another. “Just fantastic ma’am,” complimented a third.

Previously, Sharma also shared a video while dancing to Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T. The artist even re-shared the video on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on this video that shows her dancing to Lover?

dance video diljit dosanjh
