Daredevil cat walks on cable wires, video goes viral on X

A video of a cat pulling off a stunt was shared online. The clip shows the cat walking on wires with absolutely ease. While the video reminded some of Tom Cruise’s action film franchise Mission: Impossible, others shared how they always love to watch cat videos. The image shows a cat walking on wires. (X/@buitengebieden)

“Mission impawsible,” reads the caption posted along with the video. Throughout the video, the cat walks on two electricity wires. The video is even set to the theme music of Mission: Impossible.

Take a look at this video of the daredevil cat:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated close to 3.7 million views. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this cat video?

“Why do I love cats? They can do anything,” shared an X user. “Cats are truly adventurous,” posted another. “The cat is doing a circus, the world is in awe,” expressed a third. “The cat deserves a medal,” commented a fourth.

“Haha it is impawsible,” joked a fifth. “This cat definitely has martial arts skills,” added a sixth. “Sounds like a feline adventure! Cats often make the impossible seem possible, especially when they're navigating high places or tight spaces. Their agility and determination sometimes make even the most daring feats look like a walk in the park!” wrote a seventh.