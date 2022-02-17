Daughter surprises father on his 60th birthday. Watch how he reacts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Though short, there is a chance that you will end up watching the wholesome video of the daughter surprising her father on his 60th birthday over and over again.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the daughter hugging her father.(Instagram/@ shedabeda)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 08:26 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The relationship between a father and a daughter is really special. There are also videos on the Internet that perfectly showcase that bond of love. Case in point, this video of a dad reuniting with his daughter on his 60th birthday. There is a chance that the video will leave you misty eyed with happiness.

The video was originally posted by Instagram user Rasheda. “Surprise!!!! Happy 60th Birthday Daddy!!! This lil jig made my day,” she wrote while posting the video. The clip, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement.

“She surprised her father on his 60th birthday. Gotta love his little celebratory dance! Loved ones are always the best news,” they wrote while sharing the video. Though short, there is a chance that you will end up watching the wholesome clip over and over again.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look yourself:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated several likes. Till now, it has amassed nearly 75,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered numerous love-filled comments from people.

“His eyes are even smiling!!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “So genuine, so pure and beautiful,” shared another. “So cute,” expressed a third. Many showcased their reactions with heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this wonderful reunion?

