David Warner expresses concern for flood-affected Chennai, urges people to help those in need

Cyclone Michaung has wreaked havoc in several parts of Chennai. The floods caused by the storm have disrupted daily life, resulting in casualties and damage to properties. As people are slowly reeling from the cyclone, with rescue operations underway, David Warner expressed his concern for those affected by the flood. He also urged people to come together and help those in need.

Screengrab from the video of Chennai floods shared by David Warner. (Instagram/@davidwarner31)

“I’m deeply concerned about the ongoing floods affecting many areas in Chennai. My thoughts are with all those who are impacted by this natural disaster. It’s important for everyone to stay safe, seek higher ground if necessary. If you’re in a position to help, please consider supporting relief efforts or offering assistance to those in need. Let’s come together to support where we can,” wrote David Warner while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows the flood-affected areas of Chennai and the rescue operation that is underway.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has collected over 10.2 million views. Many even took to the comments section of the video to express their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Thanks a lot for the post mate, it means a lot to us,” expressed an individual.

Another commented, “Not only Chennai but the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh is also worst affected too.”

“Keep praying for Chennai guys,” wrote a third.

A fourth shared, “Thanks a lot. Love you, Warner. We are getting better (from Chennai).”

“Thank you so much for keeping our people in your thoughts and prayers. Request you to please remind people to help stray animals as well. They are also suffering a lot,” posted a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Thanks a lot, David, for the concern! Much appreciated! My area is getting back to normal. The mobile signal is restored. Hope Chennai will get back to normal soon.”

