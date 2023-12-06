Men rescue dogs stranded in Chennai floods. Watch

Of the many videos posted online from the floods in Chennai, a video shared on X shows two men rescuing two dogs trapped on the side of the road. The clip captures how one of the men gently picks up the dogs and places them in a vehicle to take them away from the dangerous situation. The image shows a man rescuing a dog stuck in floodwaters in Chennai. (X/@curse_introvert)

“Humanity is still alive. Thank you, rescue team,” reads the video posted on X. The clip opens to show two dogs stuck at the side of a road in floodwater. As the video progresses, a man is seen approaching the dogs while driving a vehicle. Soon after, another man comes into the picture and picks up the pooches to place them in the vehicle.

Take a look at this rescue video of the dogs:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has collected close to 54,000 views. It has also accumulated nearly 1,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this rescue video?

“Salute to you guys,” wrote an X user. “Kudos,” added another. A few reacted to the video using heart emoticons.