Delhi airport chaos: Passengers flood X with complaints as flights cancelled amid roof collapse, heavy rain

As Delhi woke up to heavy rain and wind which led to a portion of the roof at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1 (T1) to collapse, killing one and injuring at least five others, all flight departures from Terminal 1 were temporarily suspended. Visuals from the site of the incident at Delhi airport. (ANI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Passengers of affected flights took to X to check with airlines about the status of their flights.Take

X user Rahul Tavar shared a video of hundreds of passengers waiting. Interacting with IndiGo's social media account, he said that his PNR was shown as “ineligible” for being given alternate flight options or a full refund. “Provide some serious resolution, don't kid with us. There are hell of a lot of people here. All frustrated,” he said.

Bengaluru-based author and columnist Dr Nandita Iyer said her IndiGo flight to Delhi on Friday afternoon was cancelled.

“My Indigo flight to Delhi this afternoon is cancelled citing ‘airport restrictions’. Are all flights to Delhi cancelled today due to the T1 roof collapse?” she wrote X.

Like IndiGo, SpiceJet also shared updates on flight cancellations.

“Due to bad weather (heavy rains), SpiceJet flights have been cancelled as Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport will remain partially closed for operations until further notice. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding,” the airline posted.

Another passenger said she witnessed the roof collapsing at T1.

“At T1 this morning, I saw roof collapsing and airport entry closed. Heavy rains, flight delayed and still your call centre is denying refund?” Tanuja said.

“I was going to Bangalore. I had a flight at 8:15 am. Here the roof collapsed around 5-5:15 am... The airport authority has no answer,” passenger Yash told news agency ANI.

Parts of Delhi, NCR flooded after heavy rain

The Safdarjung weather station in Delhi recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am on Friday.

Various regions of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) saw flooding of the roads. Many residential areas in Gurgaon were submerged.

There was traffic chaos also reported in numerous parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Traffic was very heavy from the Akshardham area in east Delhi to Ghazipur meat market due to waterlogging and vehicles were seen crawling on the stretch. Similarly, the traffic was also heavy on the Akshardham-Sarai Kale Khan road.