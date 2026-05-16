Delhi content creator sells Maggi in mountains, claims he made ₹24,000 in one day. Watch
Devansh Tyagi has gone viral on Instagram, with millions of users watching him build a temporary food stall at a scenic mountain spot and sell Maggi to tourists
Maggi in the mountains has long been seen as the perfect meal for travellers looking for comfort food in cold weather. A Delhi-based content creator recently decided to turn that idea into a business experiment by setting up a roadside Maggi stall in the hills to see how much money it could make in a single day.
The experiment, carried out by Devansh Tyagi, has now gone viral on Instagram, with millions of users watching him build a temporary food stall at a scenic mountain spot and sell Maggi to tourists and trekkers passing by. The video shows Tyagi arriving at the location with packets of instant noodles, cooking equipment, foldable tables and plastic chairs before assembling a small open-air cafe overlooking the hills.
As soon as the stall opened, customers began stopping by for hot bowls of Maggi while enjoying the mountain view. The creator prepared each order himself and chatted with visitors throughout the day. He sold a plate of regular Maggi for ₹100, while butter Maggi was priced at ₹120.
By the end of the challenge, Tyagi claimed that the stall generated ₹24,000 in a single day.
Watch the video below:
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How did social media react?{{/usCountry}}
(Also Read: Watch: Woman creates Netflix-style trailer to ask bosses for 10-day leave, internet says 'Give her a raise')
How did social media react?{{/usCountry}}
The video crossed 112 million views online and sparked a flood of reactions from social media users, many of whom joked that selling Maggi in the hills looked more profitable than regular corporate jobs.
“New business idea unlocked,” one user commented. “Mai bhi sb chod kar jaa rhi padhon par Maggie bech ne bhaad mei jaye govt exam,” wrote another.
Some viewers, however, pointed out that the ₹24,000 figure reflected total sales and not actual profit. Users noted that expenses such as ingredients, transportation, fuel, seating arrangements and disposable serving items would significantly reduce the final earnings.
A section of viewers also questioned hygiene practices shown in the video. “Everything was fine until you took water from the stream,” one user wrote.