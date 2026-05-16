Delhi content creator sells Maggi in mountains, claims he made 24,000 in one day. Watch

Maggi in the mountains has long been seen as the perfect meal for travellers looking for comfort food in cold weather. A Delhi-based content creator recently decided to turn that idea into a business experiment by setting up a roadside Maggi stall in the hills to see how much money it could make in a single day.

By the end of the challenge, Tyagi claimed that the stall generated ₹ 24,000 in a single day. (Instagram/@devanshtyagi_)

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The experiment, carried out by Devansh Tyagi, has now gone viral on Instagram, with millions of users watching him build a temporary food stall at a scenic mountain spot and sell Maggi to tourists and trekkers passing by. The video shows Tyagi arriving at the location with packets of instant noodles, cooking equipment, foldable tables and plastic chairs before assembling a small open-air cafe overlooking the hills.

As soon as the stall opened, customers began stopping by for hot bowls of Maggi while enjoying the mountain view. The creator prepared each order himself and chatted with visitors throughout the day. He sold a plate of regular Maggi for ₹100, while butter Maggi was priced at ₹120.

By the end of the challenge, Tyagi claimed that the stall generated ₹24,000 in a single day.

Watch the video below:

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The video crossed 112 million views online and sparked a flood of reactions from social media users, many of whom joked that selling Maggi in the hills looked more profitable than regular corporate jobs.

“New business idea unlocked,” one user commented. “Mai bhi sb chod kar jaa rhi padhon par Maggie bech ne bhaad mei jaye govt exam,” wrote another.

Some viewers, however, pointed out that the ₹24,000 figure reflected total sales and not actual profit. Users noted that expenses such as ingredients, transportation, fuel, seating arrangements and disposable serving items would significantly reduce the final earnings.

A section of viewers also questioned hygiene practices shown in the video. “Everything was fine until you took water from the stream,” one user wrote.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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