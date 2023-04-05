Delhi cop soulfully sings Arijit Singh’s Aabaad Barbaad, his voice tugs at netizen’s heartstrings

The videos that capture people singing their own renditions of the songs make for a soothing watch. Reason? They breathe new life into familiar songs, allowing listeners to discover new perspectives and emotions in the lyrics and melodies. And if you are looking for a cover to unwind and de-stress, we have a video that may do the trick. Shared on Instagram, the video captures a Delhi cop’s melodic version of the Bollywood song Aabaad Barbaad. The cop’s euphonious voice has won the hearts of many. Chances are, it may have the same effect on you.

Delhi cop Rajat Rathor singing Arijit Singh’s Aabaad Barbaad while playing the guitar, (Instagram/@rajat.rathor.rj)

“Aabad Barbaad. Behad khubsurat gana (very beautiful song) @ipritamofficial Da,” wrote Rajat Rathor while sharing a video of himself on Instagram. The clip shows Rathor sitting inside a car and singing Aabaad Barbaad while strumming the guitar. The song is from the 2020 film LUDO and is sung by Arijit Singh. While Pritam composed the song, Sandeep Srivastava wrote its lyrics.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted on Instagram on March 18. It has since then accumulated over 62,400 views. The share has also received close to 8,000 likes and a plethora of comments from Instagram users.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“This is real talent. Hats off sir...following your passion along with doing your duty for the nation...very much impressed sir...give some tips for becoming like you…By the way, your voice is too good,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “Listening on a loop.” “God gifted voice. Big salute to you sir,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Soothing voice….” “Something euphonious. Sounds beautiful and pleasant. You have a euphonious voice,” expressed a fifth.

