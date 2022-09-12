Delhi Police uses viral video of Pakistan's missed catch during Asia Cup 2022 final to address road safety. Watch

Delhi Police often educate people about different safety rules by sharing viral videos or memes through their social media handles. And their recent share that asserts the importance of road safety is a case in point. The 11-second clip talks about walking attentively on the roads to avert a mishap.

"Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo (Hey brother, please walk carefully)," read the caption of the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police with the hashtags #RoadSafety and #AsiaCup2022Final. The viral video is from yesterday's Asia Cup 2022 final played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The video shows two Pakistani fielders, Shadab Khan and Asif Ali, colliding in their attempts to catch a ball hit by Sri Lankan batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa in their last ball of the innings. The missed catch resulted in a six. Not just this, Delhi Police even used the famous song Ae Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo from the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker starring Raj Kapoor. Manna Dey sang the song in question.

Watch the video below:

The post was shared on September 12 and has since received more than 1.4 lakh views and over 21,100 likes. The quirky post even received several comments.

"To the person handling this handle, you rock, super," posted an individual. "Have patience," wrote another while sharing a picture about having patience at a traffic point. "Conveniently, there is a car behind as well. Good eye for details," commented a third.

Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup 2022 yesterday by beating Pakistan by 23 runs at Dubai International Stadium in the final. Pakistan won the toss and chose to ball. The Sri Lankan side scored 170/6 in 20 overs, while Pakistan scored just 147 runs in 20 overs, losing the match.