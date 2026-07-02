Delhi resident says rent jumped from 45,000 to 1.2 lakh in same locality: 'This is an insane increase'

As the cost of living continues to climb across India's major cities, soaring rents have become a growing concern for many tenants. In Delhi, where rental prices have risen sharply in several neighbourhoods over the past few years, one resident's account of housing costs nearly doubling has struck a chord online.

The post prompted several users to share their own observations about Delhi’s rental market. (HT Photo)

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In a Reddit post titled "Wtf is happening with rent in Delhi?", the user described how rents in the same South Delhi locality had skyrocketed within a few years. "Moved to south delhi locality in 2020. My rent was ₹45,000," the user wrote.

The resident said that they had to vacate the apartment in 2024 after the landlord passed away. By then, rents for similar apartments in the area had already climbed to ₹65,000-75,000, they said.

According to the user, the situation has worsened even further now. "I might have to temporarily shift again and rent in the same area is hitting ₹1-1.2L," they wrote.

Expressing disbelief over the steep increase, the user added, “Wtf man this is an insane increase. Rent almost doubling in two years is just wild. Who the hell is even paying 1.2L rent in a shitty delhi locality?!?”

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The post quickly gained traction, with many sharing their own observations about Delhi's rental market.

One user wrote, "Crazy yeah? Even i thought the same. People who used argue few years back regarding RENT vs EMI and put up arguments like 'I'd rather pay 20-30k rent my whole life than 60-70k EMI' are nowhere to be seen now, they simply failed to comprehend rent is something that will keep increasing yearly while your EMIs remain stable. However, nobody ever predicted they will increase so fast."

"This problem is less in Noida. South Delhi has high prices and it's been a trend post Covid. One of the reasons is property sales are down and prices are up, lot of inventory in South Delhi is lying vacant as both tenant and owner are holding out for rates to go up & down. Also allure of buying a house in Gurgaon is dying," explained another.

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"There is a reason why prices are so high in Delhi, infrastructure, Job opportunity and startup culture is very strong. Yes I know water is an issue , even then it's zooooming up," wrote a third user.

"Sadly , there are no rental limits defined by the government and brokers hike the market rate . We are paying the prices of developed countries without any facilities , developments or even living standard to support this pricing," said one user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)