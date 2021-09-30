Delhi street food vendor offers 20,000 award to finish huge 10 kg kathi roll within 20 minutes

Love eating roll? Then there is now a chance for you to get cash award of ₹20,000 for finishing a single roll within 20 minutes. Think it is an easy feat? Wait till you hear about the twist. Turns out, you have to finish the huge 10 kg dish within the given time to get the award. A video showcasing the preparation of the item has now left people both amazed and amused.

The video was shared on the official Instagram page called The Food Cult. “World’s Biggest Kathi Roll. 10KG ka hai yeh. 20 minute mai khatam karo aur 20000/- leajao cash,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows a street food vendor in Delhi.

The video opens to show the vendor rolling out huge dough. He then puts it in a tawa. The clip then goes on to show him adding 30 eggs along with salt and spices. Once the base is prepared, the man separately prepares the filling using boiled noodles, vegetables and other ingredients. He then garnishes it using ketchup, lemon juice and mayonnaise. The video ends with the vendor explaining about the challenge.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 9.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Baap re,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” expressed another. A few also talked about the vendor’s comment ‘mayonnaise ke bina Dilli nehi chalti [Dilli can’t operate without mayonnaise].”

What are your thoughts on the video?

