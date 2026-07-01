Delhi woman laid off after 5-year stint says it was a 'sign from God': 'I have to start from zero'

A Delhi-based woman has caught the internet's attention after opening up about being laid off from her job after spending over 5 years at the company.

The woman said that she believed the layoff might have happened for a reason. (Pexels/Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking to Instagram, Anukriti Vidyarthi revealed that she was informed during a call with her HR team and manager that her role had become "redundant". "I'm jobless. Today is 29th June, 2026, and I had a call with my HR and the manager, and they told me that my role is redundant and I've been asked to leave the company. The company where I was there for like five and a half years," she said.

Reflecting on the sudden turn of events, Vidyarthi admitted that she had no idea what came next. "I don't know how to feel about it. I have no idea. I don't know where to start. Start it from where? I have to start it from zero," she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "I don't know if I'm gonna make it, and what I'm gonna do, if I'm gonna start something of my own. I have no clue. And I never thought that I'll be here at this stage. But I am," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I don't know if I'm gonna make it, and what I'm gonna do, if I'm gonna start something of my own. I have no clue. And I never thought that I'll be here at this stage. But I am," she added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

But despite the uncertainty, the woman said that she believed the layoff might have happened for a reason. "Maybe it's a sign from God because, mujhe lagta hai ki main kabhi naukri khud se chhodti. Toh Bhagwan ne bola, 'Niklo bhai ab yahan se, bahut ho gaya tumhara,'" she said.

Vidyarthi also spoke about losing the financial security of a monthly salary. "I will not have a salary coming in every month, no matter what. Maybe I'll earn less, maybe I'll earn more, I don't know," she concluded.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing the video on Instagram, Vidyarthi captioned it, "Onwards and upwards.”

HT.com has reached out to Anukriti Vidyarthi. The article will be updated once a response is received.

(Also Read: Tech Mahindra responds to claim of employee abusing job-seeker during interview)

Social media reactions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many sharing similar experiences of being laid off.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "All the best, finding something new will suck but hopefully you'll love the process."

"It's been more thn 5 years i still remember this word 'REDUNDANT' said to me by the CMO of the company i was working at," commented another.

"Nothing is permanent. It's normal," wrote a third user.

"3 months back I had the same call after service for exactly 5.5 years . This was my last month in my job . Same thoughts came / are coming to my mind. like no more regular salary next month onwards or how much I will earn in my next job (in case I am able to get one ) etc. And I also never thought leaving my current job . Infact after completing 5 years I was planning for how my next 5 years in the same company should look like. Only good thing is since the role has become redundant, I am suppose to get some monetary benefits along with gratuity and leave enchantments . I guess you will receive something similar too," shared one user.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"You are not supposed to feel much at this point. Cut down on expenses and start applying. Don't worry, life goes on," advised one user.