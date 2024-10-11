Delhi’s 211-foot Ravan effigy, claimed as India’s tallest, set to be burned on Dussehra

Ahead of Dussehra on Saturday, the Sri Ram Lila Society has claimed to have erected the tallest Ravan effigy in India, standing at an imposing 211 feet in Dwarka’s Sector 10. This enormous structure, a centrepiece of the festival, took over four months to prepare and install. The committee, led by Rajesh Gehlot, Chairman of the organising team, conducted auditions for over 400 artists from across Delhi NCR to ensure fresh talent is showcased in the grand Ramleela event. Ahead of Dussehra, Sri Ram Lila Society unveiled India's tallest Ravan effigy, standing 211 feet in Dwarka. (Representative image) (Pixabay)

Burning of sins

Rajesh Gehlot, speaking to news agency ANI, expressed the significance of this year's effigy, connecting its height to the increase in societal sins. He said, “As we can see, sin is increasing in society, so this effigy is depicting the increasing sins, and we will burn them all on Dussehra, on October 12, 2024.” The effigy symbolises the triumph of good over evil, a central theme of the festival.

Gehlot also shared that the committee has sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to attend the ceremony. “We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event and are hopeful for a positive reply. Invitations have been sent to other BJP leaders as well,” he added.

Decorations inspired by Ram Mandir

This year’s Ramleela celebrations have taken inspiration from the ancient Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya, which was demolished centuries ago. The entry gates to the venue have been designed in the style of South Indian temples, known as "Gopuram," creating an atmosphere that blends tradition with artistic grandeur.

“Our focus has been to present Ramleela in the most beautiful way possible, paying careful attention to the decorations and artist performances,” Gehlot highlighted.

Heightened security measures

With large crowds expected to gather for the celebrations, security has been tightened. Over 50 Delhi Police personnel, 200 volunteers, and more than 100 civil officers will be deployed to safeguard the event, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

The spirit of Dussehra

Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, marks the victory of Lord Ram over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Ravana, often depicted with 10 heads, represents the qualities of pride, hate, lust, fear, attachment, anger, ego, greed, insensibility, and envy. The burning of effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath is a symbolic act that takes place across the country to celebrate this victory.

This year, Dussehra will be observed on October 12, with grand festivities and vibrant celebrations planned nationwide.