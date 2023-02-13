Delicious or terrifying? Fish served at Japanese restaurant comes alive, bites chopstick

The Internet is a treasure trove of bizarre photos and videos that leave us wide-eyed and open-mouthed. And this video that has resurfaced online is an apt addition to that list. Shared on Twitter, the video shows raw fish served at a Japanese restaurant. What left people gasping was how the fish appeared alive, opened its mouth and firmly grabbed the customer’s chopstick. It may even send chills down your spine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read: Toor to Masoor: Twitter user’s celeb fashion picks vs dal is hilarious)

“Fish served at restaurant bites chopstick,” read the caption written alongside the video on Twitter. The video opens with raw fish and salad served to a customer at a Japanese restaurant. However, something unusual happened when the customer used their chopstick to eat their food. The fish opened its mouth and grabbed the chopstick. And when the customer tried pulling it back, the fish refused to let go. The video was originally posted in February 2022 by Instagram user Takahiro.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has raked more than 8.6 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many also expressed their thoughts via comments.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to the video:

A Twitter user wrote, “That looks incredibly dangerous. I’ve been in the culinary business for over 20 years, and never before have I ever served something living. It’s too much of a liability and danger. Please make sure your food is cooked thoroughly.” “Next time someone tells me we should go get sushi ima just say no and send them this,” posted another. “At least they cannot complain about freshness,” joked a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail