Delivery agent gives petrol from his own bike to strangers stranded on the road

Acts of kindness and selfless deeds by strangers make one believe in humanity. Sometimes, when one is stuck in a difficult situation, a stranger comes and helps selflessly, by even going out of their way. Like this heartwarming story shared by a woman on LinkedIn about the time when she and her brother were stranded on a road after their bike ran out of fuel and a delivery agent came to their rescue.

In the LinkedIn post, Akshita Changan shared that it was 12:15 am at night when the bike stopped. She and her brother were the only people on an otherwise empty road until they saw a delivery man checking out an address on his mobile. Her brother approached him and asked if he could help them tow their bike.

“Sir, I’m going the other way round and I can’t be late for delivery,” the delivery agent told them according to the Changan’s post.

However, he asked them for a bottle of water. Unfortunately, they didn’t have any. So, he took out his own water bottle, emptied it and began filling it with petrol from his own bike so they could use it to reach the nearest petrol pump, she added in the post.

“Before I was able to express my gratitude, he headed to his bike. Just as he accelerated, I rushed to ask his name, ‘Mi Roshan Dalvi’ he replied and sped away,” she wrote in a blog post for Swiggy.

“At a time when the wealthy complain about the rising fuel prices, it was extraordinary to meet a simple delivery person who offered his fuel to strangers. His kind and considerate gesture left us in awe. For us, he was an angel disguised as a delivery person,” she wrote in the blog.

“Kudos to people like Roshan Dalvi who prove time and again that humanity comes from within and is not a mere result of education, degrees, attending skill workshops. It is a firm belief in our values and ethics,” a user commented on her LinkedIn post. “Kudos to him,” wrote another.

She informed in her blog that Swiggy had felicitated him for his selfless deed. In fact, Roshan had received the honour along with his mother, she wrote.

What are your views on this act of kindness shown by a stranger?