Delivery worker helps person on wheelchair get up on sidewalk in Japan. Watch

There are random acts of kindness by strangers that just make your day. It is heartwarming to see videos of people helping strangers on the street when they are just going about their day. Like this video from Japan posted on Instagram by the page Good News Movement that shows a delivery worker helping a person in a wheelchair to get up on the sidewalk.

The delivery worker was driving by when he noticed a person in a wheelchair having trouble getting up on the sidewalk. So, he quickly got down from his vehicle to help the person get on the sidewalk before running back to his car parked on the side of the road. Posted seven hours ago, the video has already received more than 5.87 lakh views.

“A delivery worker in Japan was driving by and noticed a person in a wheelchair having trouble getting up on the sidewalk. Driver stopped his car and ran over to help! Awesome job!” says the caption of the video.

“Humanity at its finest hour,” commented an Instagram user. “Faith in mankind restored!” posted another. “This is Japan for you. I lived there 5 years, one time I felt sick in the train and got off to run to the bathroom, when I came out someone I didn’t know was waiting with a bottle of water they got for me when they noticed I was sick. Gave it to me, then left. Just being nice and caring,” shared another user. “That is very thoughtful,” said another one.

What are your thoughts about this delivery worker’s act of kindness?