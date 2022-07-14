Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dhanashree Verma dances to Gomi Gomi remix track, Yuzvendra Chahal hearts video
trending

Dhanashree Verma dances to Gomi Gomi remix track, Yuzvendra Chahal hearts video

Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram to share the video of her dance to Gomi Gomi remix track that prompted a reaction from Yuzvendra Chahal.
The image, taken from the viral video on Instagram that Yuzvendra Chahal likes, shows Dhanashree Verma dancing to Gomi Gomi remix track.(Instagram/@dhanashree9)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 06:10 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Dhanashree Verma’s dance videos are always fun to watch. Besides sharing various dance routines, she also posts clips that show her taking part in different online trends. In her recent post, she did just that and took part in the Gomi Gomi trend. In the video, she danced to a remix version of the song. Her video received likes from many, including one from her husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

“Found this in my drafts,” the choreographer shared along with the video. The wonderful clip shows her standing against a picturesque background. She is seen showing hook steps to the track. The song she danced to is a remix of the track Gomi Gomi with the song Head Shoulders Knees And Toes.

Take a look at the video that may make you want to shake a leg too:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various comments. “Outstanding,” posted an Instagram user. “Super,” commented another. “Nice,” expressed a third. “Wow super,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP