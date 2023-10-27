Dhanashree Verma's amazing dance to Neha Kakkar's Gaadi Kaali wins hearts. Watch

YouTuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma often shares various videos of herself that show her dancing to the peppy beats of a song. In her latest clip, Verma can be seen grooving to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's hit track Gaadi Kaali. As she shared the video, she even tagged the singers.

Snapshot of Dhanashree Verma dancing. (Instagram/@dhanashree9)

"This one’s for my favourites @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh," wrote Verma as she shared the video. The clip shows her standing in a studio-like space. She can be seen donning an all-black outfit. As the song Gaadi Kaali plays, Verma matches her steps to the beats and the lyrics of the song and gives an amazing performance. (Also Read: Dhanashree Verma dances to Telugu hit with choreographer, video goes viral)

Watch the video of Dhanashree Verma dancing to Gaadi Kaali here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago on social media. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than eight lakh times. The share has also received over one lakh likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several said that they loved her performance.

Even Neha Kakkar took to the comments section of the post and said, "Uff!! My dhana is the best!"

Check out what people are saying about this dance here:

An individual wrote, "Wow, I am your big fan."

A second said, "Blockbuster dance."

"Uff! Amazing dance," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Wow, Dhanashree ma'am, so beautiful and wonderful."

A fifth added, "Awesome."

Many others reacted to the post using heart and fire emojis.

