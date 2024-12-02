Menu Explore
Did Lauren Sanchez crop Jeff Bezos from her Catwoman pic? Internet sleuths think so

ByHT Trending Desk
Dec 02, 2024 02:54 PM IST

Jeff Bezos is reportedly set to marry Lauren Sanchez in a winter wonderland wedding in Aspen this Christmas.

Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, revealed what she wore for Halloween a month after the celebration. The former news anchor shared a collection of photos that summed up her fall season, expressing her gratitude for the good time she had this year.

Lauren Sanchez is engaged to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos. (Instagram/Lauren Sanchez)

"Fall photo dump. Grateful for all the memories this season brought," Sanchez, 54, said in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

What caught the attention of the internet was the last picture in the carousel post, which showed her in a Catwoman costume. She, however, did not reveal the full image of the person standing beside her, though social media users were quick to conclude that it was Jeff Bezos in a Batman costume.

In the Halloween photo, Sanchez wore a diamond necklace with a “B” pendant, prompting users to speculate that she might take the surname Bezos after their wedding.

Other photos in the carousel included one of her kissing Bezos on the cheek.

See Lauren Sanchez's fall photo dump:

"Imagine how powerful it feels to crop Jeff Bezos out of your Instagram carousel," X user Gaby Goldberg said.

(Also Read: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez planning ‘Winter Wonderland’ wedding? Throwback to when the Ambanis did it)

Jeff Bezos, 60, is set to tie the knot with Sanchez in a "winter wonderland wedding in Aspen this Christmas", a source close to the couple told the US Sun.

The power couple got engaged in May last year.

Follow Us On