Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez planning ‘Winter Wonderland’ wedding? The Ambanis did it before

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly planning to marry his longtime girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in an extravagant Aspen wedding this Christmas. A source close to the couple told the US Sun that the couple is “getting ready for a winter wonderland wedding in Aspen this Christmas.” A throwback to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding Winter Wonderland. (Instagram/@weddingsutra)

While official confirmation on wedding plans is awaited, Jeff Bezos would not be the first billionaire to host a ‘Winter Wonderland’ themed wedding party. Before him, it was the Ambani family that transformed a small Swiss town into an enchanted Christmas carnival to celebrate the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Throwback to Ambani family’s Winter Wonderland

In February 2019, just days before Reliance scion Akash Ambani married his childhood sweetheart Shloka Mehta in a star-studded wedding, the billionaire Ambani family hosted a Winter Wonderland celebration in Switzerland.

The Alpine resort town of St Moritz was chosen as the venue for the celebration which reportedly spanned three days. During those three days, guests got to enjoy an enchanted carnival-themed celebration which saw the bride and groom arriving in a horse-drawn carriage.

Around 300 celebrities and wedding guests flew into St Moritz to attend the pre-wedding celebration of Akash and Shloka. The guest list included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and others.

The entry to the carnival was emblazoned with the official wedding hashtag - #AkuStoleTheShlo. Coldplay gave a private concert to the guests, who were photographed dressed in their best winterwear.

The Ambani family reportedly opened up the carnival to locals on the second day.

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding

According to The US Sun, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s upcoming wedding is also expected to be a star-studded wedding with high-profile Hollywood stars in attendance.

Guests can expect "festive décor, twinkling lights, and holiday charm,” a source told the publication, adding that Bezos and his fiancee found Aspen, Colorado to be the “perfect” location for their wedding.

Jeff Bezos, 60, and Lauren Sanchez, 54, got engaged in May 2023.