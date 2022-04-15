Did Remy from Disney's Ratatouille just come to life? Watch video to find out

Are you a true Disney fan? If yes, then the movie Ratatouille that was released in the year 2007 might be one of your favourite Disney movies of all time. But lo and behold, this time the character Remy - the rat with some commendable culinary skills, has come to life in this video that has recently been shared on Instagram and is slowly gaining momentum.

There is a chance that this video will make you smile and relate this little mouse to the rat named Remy. It opens to show how the cute little creature is sitting on the top of a gas stove that has not been turned on and it is safe enough for it to sit on. In front of it, one can also observe a skillet with nothing on it so far but many netizens have asked the little mouse to cook something!

This cute animal video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Soooo what did he make you?” The video was originally shared and posted via a woman named Monica Canova. And there is a chance that this video will make you say ‘aww’ and that too, repeatedly because of how cute this little mouse is.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a little more than 15 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop making funny and witty references to the Disney movie Ratatouille. It has also received almost 90,000 views on it so far.

As a reply to the caption, an Instagram user wrote, “He made us happy. That's what he made!” “Dude serving smiles today,” reads another comment. A third comment points out, “His name is Remy, you fake fans.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you like to eat some dishes prepared by this real-life Ratatouille?

