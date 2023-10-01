Did You Pray Today viral trend on Tiktok is Young Thug's 2016 track

TikTok has always played a role in uplifting music, and many people often credit the fact that it makes music all the more relatable and plays a role in bringing back music that was once gone based on how well a trend appears and is approached in its own creative way.

From Old Song to TikTok Sensation: The 'Did You Pray Today' Trend (young thug/Twitter.X)(Twitter)

The most recent song gaining massive traction on the platform is by Young Thug, despite being released several years ago. For last few months TikTok users have been creating videos featuring a catchy line from Young Thug's 2016 track Gangster Sh*t.

While there isn't an official trend or challenge associated with Young Thug's song, users have been sharing random clips of themselves or others lip-syncing the lyric "Did you pray today."

According to Know Your Meme, this now-viral catchphrase gained momentum on TikTok in 2023, with TikTokers utilizing a remixed version of the song along with a purple-toned filter, similar to that of the mid-2010s aesthetic.

The unofficial trend of the song has attracted numerous participants who approach the audio in humorous or relatable situations. For instance, one post pairs the text “Pov: Sleepover with that one friend” with the background lyric to "Did you pray today" playing to the meme.

This TikTok remix of the 2016 track continues to spread throughout the app as more users come across videos featuring the song. As of now, the sound has gotten over 30 million views on social media.

This follows the recent popularity of the 1, 2, buckle my shoe trend on the TikTok platform, where creators crafted amusing and hysterical spoof videos using the well-known 18th-century nursery rhyme.

Users have been flooding in with the trend, which is currently being used in references and slang among the millenials and Gen Z's in their normal day-to-day conversations.

