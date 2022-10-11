Difference between how these two pet dogs eat whipped cream will make you laugh

In households were there happen to be more than one pets, it is very evident that one of the pets is probably smarter and act differently than the other one. And that is pretty much what can be seen in this one video that was initially uploaded on TikTok and later re-shared on Instagram. The video has been shared on the social media platform with a caption that reads, “It’s a good thing he’s handsome.” This references the fact that the second dog who can be seen in this video is not very good at even catching hold of the whipped cream that is being showered into its mouth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The name of the two dogs in this video are quite hilarious and are Charles Xavier and Matt Murdock - in order of appearance! Through text inserts in the video, the human of these pets also makes it quite clear that the second dog has even had five years of practice and is still unable to understand how to exactly have whipped cream without making a mess. Yet of course, this video remains just as hilarious.

Take a look at the dog video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared on Instagram on September 14 and has received over 78,000 likes on it already. It has also received various sweet and adorable comments on it.

“Absolutely love the names,” admitted an Instagram user. “It goes all over him,” pointed out another individual. “Every family has one,” related a third.