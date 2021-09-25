Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Differently abled man creates record for walking fastest 20 m on hands
trending

Differently abled man creates record for walking fastest 20 m on hands

Guinness World Records took to Instagram to share a video of the differently abled man creating the record.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 11:19 AM IST
The image shows record holder Zion Clark.(Instagram/2guinnessworldrecords)

A video shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) on Instagram showcasing a record created by a differently abled man named Zion Clark has amazed people – and inspired them too. The video showcases Clark creating a record for walking fastest 20 m on hands in 4.78 secs.

“Fastest 20 m walking on hands: 4.78 secs by @big_z_2020, USA,” they wrote while sharing the video. In a comment, on their own post, the organization also shared more about Clark and his goals. “Zion Clark from Ohio, USA was born with Caudal Regression Syndrome. He's a wrestler and wheelchair racer and stars in our new book. Zion's goal is to become the first American athlete to compete in both the @olympics (wrestling) and @paralympics (wheelchair racing) games in 2024,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The clip, since being shared, has gathered more than 30,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated appreciative comments from people.

“Mad respect,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! The specially gifted one,” expressed another. “It’s fabulous,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
instagram guinness world records
