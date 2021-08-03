Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘Disappointed’ Pakistani fan’s meme makes it to world’s first meme museum
trending

‘Disappointed’ Pakistani fan’s meme makes it to world’s first meme museum

“You are like the Mona Lisa now. Ages hence kids are going to look at this meme and say this is a masterpiece,” wrote a Twitter user under Sarim Akhtar's share.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 11:14 AM IST
The man behind the meme, Sarim Akhtar, has now shared a fabulous piece of news about the viral meme that may make you smile.(Twitter/@msarimakhtar)

Remember the Pakistani fan who went viral during the ICC World Cup 2019 for his disappointed expression during a match between Pakistan and Australia? A picture of the fan identified as Sarim Akhtar went swiftly viral and can be seen in several occasions on different social media platforms. The man behind the meme, Akhtar, has now shared a fabulous piece of news about the viral meme that may make you smile.

“I got featured in Hong Kong Museum of memes, yohooo,” Akhtar wrote while sharing a screengrab of the meme displayed at the museum. Take a look at the share:

Shared on August 1, the post has amassed over five lakh likes and tons of comments. Netizens were thoroughly amazed with the news and shared messages of congratulations for the hilarious meme. Several tweeple took a route of hilarity to share some funny memes based on the ‘disappointed’ template.

“You are like the Mona Lisa now. Ages hence kids are going to look at this meme and say this is a masterpiece,” wrote a Twitter user. “I think you should be an emoji,” commented another.

Here are some other funny reactions from people:

Akhtar also shared a clip of the museum. Check it out here:

What are your thoughts on this viral meme?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meme
TRENDING NEWS

‘Disappointed’ Pakistani fan’s meme makes it to world’s first meme museum

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Father of Indian Chemistry

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP