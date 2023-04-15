Divers explore underwater cave filled with spiders and bats. Watch

The videos that capture YouTubers exploring less visited or unusual places are always incredible to watch. From making your jaw drop in wonder to leaving you with a creepy feeling, they can evoke various emotions in viewers. One such video was recently posted by diver Joe Oceanside. He shared a video that shows him exploring an underwater cave filled with spiders and bats.

The image shows the diver exploring an underwater cave.(YouTube/@@JoeOceanside)

The caption shared along with the video starts with a caution that reads, “DO NOT ATTEMPT THIS!” In the rest of the post, the diver described how he explored the “terrifying underwater cave system, armed only with snorkel gear.”

“The cave is dark and scary, and we encountered spiders, bats, and other creepy creatures along the way. We come across cave carvings dating back to the 1800s, and even discover a mysterious item hidden in a jar deep within the cave,” he added. Towards the end of the post, he again added a note and wrote, “DO NOT attempt to go cave diving without proper Scuba Cave Diving training.”

Take a look at the YouTube video:

The video was posted a month ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4,600 views. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“This is great, cool, nice to see,” wrote a YouTube user. “Cool staff,” posted another. “After I saw the Meg movie, I am scared of these places,” expressed a third. What are your thoughts on the video?