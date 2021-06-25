Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Diver’s post on message in a bottle from 1926 went viral. Then this happened
Diver’s post on message in a bottle from 1926 went viral. Then this happened

Jennifer Dowker was swimming in Cheboygan River when she spotted the bottle on riverbed.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Message in a bottle from 1926 discovered by the diver.(Facebook/@Straitsarea)

It is often said that truth is stranger than fiction and this tale of a diver discovering a message in a bottle written in 1926 and using social media to get in touch with the sender’s daughter is a perfect example of that saying.

Jennifer Dowker, 45, from Cheboygan, Michigan, was swimming in Cheboygan River when she spotted the bottle on riverbed. She took to her company's Facebook to share a message with the hope that someone will be able to identify the sender.

“So look what I found when I was washing windows (and cruising along with the fish)... any Morrows out there know a George Morrow that would’ve written this circa 1926? COOLEST night diving EVER,” she wrote. Her post is complete with a few pictures of her interesting find.

One of the pictures is of the note dated November 1926. "Will the person who finds this bottle return this paper to George Morrow Cheboygan, Michigan and tell where it was found?" it reads.

Take a look at the post shared on Facebook:

It didn’t take long for netizens to spread the word and eventually their efforts paid off. On Father’s Day, June 20, she received a call from a 74-year-old woman named Michele Primeau, reports USA Today. She is the daughter of George Morrow who originally sent the letter in 1926.

An acquaintance of hers told her about the letter. "She emailed me pictures of the letter and as soon as I saw it, I knew it was my father's handwriting, and it was found in Cheboygan. He was born in Cheboygan and lived there until his 20's," Primeau told USA Today. "It was also interesting because he threw the letter in the river in November, and his birthday is in November."

Dowker also shared an update on Instagram about the story of the message in a bottle. In the post she wrote that she got together with Morrow’s daughter over a Zoom call and described it as a “surreal” experience.

Here’s what she shared:

What are your thoughts on this incredible tale?

