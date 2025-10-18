Diwali bash at Google’s Hyderabad office leaves desi internet envious: ‘Big boss mujhe hurt ho raha hai’

Google, known for its exceptional employee perks and vibrant work culture, once again showcased its festive flair during Diwali celebrations at its Hyderabad office. A video from the event, shared on Instagram, has caught the attention of thousands of users online, offering a glimpse into the tech giant’s lively and colourful work environment. Google Hyderabad’s vibrant Diwali party featuring decor, food and fun went viral.(Instagram/the.indianmunda)

The video, posted by Instagram user Nihar Darnay, reveals the beautifully decorated workspace filled with bright lights, rangoli designs, food stalls, games and painting activities. The office exudes a celebratory atmosphere as employees come together to enjoy the festival of lights with enthusiasm and creativity.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Diwali Party at Google Hyderabad.” It has already garnered over 122,000 views on Instagram, reflecting the public’s fascination with Google’s workplace culture and festive celebrations.

Internet reacts with humour and envy

The video has sparked a mix of admiration and amusement among social media users. One person commented, “bhai yaar thoda sa block hojao ye ese mood kharab kar rhe ho,” while another wrote, “This is dream work for any employee.” A user from Noida said, “I am from Noida aisa nhi hota idher,” highlighting the difference between office cultures.

Amid the humour, others expressed playful envy, with one writing, “bade log,” and another joking, “Big boss mujhe hurt ho raha hai.” Someone else added, “Hum layoff me nikle hue employees kahan jaayein,” hinting at the contrasting experiences of those facing layoffs.

HT.com has reached out to Nihar Darnay for further comments about his experience at the celebration. The story will be updated once a response is received.