Diwali party at Google Bengaluru brought all things wonderful under one roof. Watch

Google, a company known for offering unparalleled perks to its employees, manages to exceed expectations when it comes to festive celebrations. A video from last year’s Diwali celebrations at Google’s Bengaluru office is currently going viral on social media — and safe to say that thousands of viewers are green with envy after watching it. Snapshots from Google's 2024 Diwali party in Bengaluru(Instagram/@theniklife_)

The video was shared by Instagram vlogger Nikita Sharma, who told HT.com that she attended the Diwali party as her husband’s plus-one.

Good food, great games

While all Google employees can avail of free and delicious food on regular work days, the party took things up a notch with gourmet delicacies. Sharma’s video shows how Google set up catering for the party with a chaat station, vegan options, a range of desserts, different drink options and more.

Food was not all that employees and their guests got to enjoy at Google’s Diwali party. They also played games like Tambola and Musical Chairs. Henna art was organised for women who wanted mehendi on their hands, and painting activities set up for those who wanted to show off their creative flair.

This year’s Diwali celebration at Google is expected to take place on October 17.

Internet reacts

Nikita Sharma’s video has gone viral with 1.5 million views in a day. In the comments section, many people lightheartedly expressed their regret at not being able to attend the celebration.

“Oh God. Why is Insta teasing me with all these Diwali gift reels,” wrote one person. “I understand you guys want to share your happiness ..but bss karo (please stop),” another requested.

“Ase kisi ko jealous ni feel kraya krte bura lgta h (Don’t make people feel jealous like this. We feel bad),” quipped a viewer.

Others rued their own lackluster celebrations. “We ate our own food and got Haldirams. Thanks bye,” wrote one person.