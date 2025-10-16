Priyanka Chopra poses with Anoushka Shankar at a Diwali party in London; actor is mesmerised by a magic trick. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended a Diwali party in London on Wednesday night. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the event hosted by Johnnie Walker Blue Label with fashion designer Rahul Mishra emerged on social media platforms. Priyanka Chopra attended a Diwali party in London.

Priyanka Chopra attends Diwali party in London, meets Anoushka Shankar

In a clip, Priyanka, dressed in a red outfit, sat on a couch and posed for pictures. She smiled and posed with sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar in a photo. In a few pictures, Priyanka posed with Rahul, her manager Anjula Acharia and other guests.

Priyanka is mesmerised by a card trick

In a clip, Priyanka is seen taking part in a card magic trick as Anjula stood next to her. She was mesmerised as the magician did his trick. She was also seen picking up the card and looking at it intently. The actor was also seen chatting with the guests.

Priyanka praises her guests

Talking to a few female guests, Priyanka said, "Ladies, you're amazing. I've seen you guys on Instagram. I've seen so much of your stuff. I'm such an admirer of what you are doing. You're incredible. Today was great, but generally, you're so creative, so beautiful.

Priyanka has been travelling to cities for the last few weeks, attending events. After celebrating a Diwali bash in New York, Priyanka flew to Delhi to celebrate the birthday of her best friend, Tamanna Dutt.

About Priyanka's projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, alongside Mahesh Babu.

She was last seen in Heads of State, an action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino, among others.