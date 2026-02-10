'Do not pamper': Thyrocare founder's post on 'two kinds of mothers' sparks debate on parenting

“Type B,” on the other hand, involves parents who allow a child to solve a small problem but then present them with a bigger one, gradually increasing challenges over the years. According to Velumani, this method helps children become “manyfold stronger” adults, both physically and mentally. He concluded with a message urging parents to “explore full potentials” and added, “Parent! Do not Pamper!!”

In his post, Velumani contrasted two approaches to raising children. “Type A,” he wrote, refers to parents who celebrate even small achievements, appreciate their children openly, tell neighbours about their successes, share them on social media, and sometimes reward them with experiences such as foreign trips. “Both happy,” he noted.

A post on parenting by Dr A Velumani, founder of Thyrocare, has sparked online discussion after he outlined what he described as “two kinds of mothers.”

Social media divided The post quickly gained traction, with many users weighing in on the idea of tough love versus encouragement. While some supported Velumani’s views, others argued that emotional support and recognition are equally critical for a child’s confidence and well-being.

“Type A builds fragile egos; Type B forges unbreakable wills. Tough love unlocks true potential—don't coddle, cultivate!” one user shared.

“There’s truth here, and it’s uncomfortable for many — but important. Celebration feels good, but resilience is built in the quiet, unglamorous moments where a child is challenged, stretched, and trusted to handle more. Type B parenting isn’t about being harsh; it’s about believing in a child’s capacity to grow. Small problems → bigger responsibilities → stronger minds and bodies over time. Pampering creates comfort. Purposeful challenge creates character. Balance matters — love always, praise wisely, and let children earn their strength,” commented another.

“Absolutely true! Excessive praise for minor wins can often make a child fragile for future struggles. Real parenting isn't about keeping them in a 'Comfy' zone, but making them 'Capable.' Discipline is truly the foundation of success,” wrote a third user.

However, one user wrote, “Breakdown and mental issues possible in B.”

“It is very very important to appreciate a child. All your posts are about appreciating authoritative parenting,” commented another.