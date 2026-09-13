Doctor claims Big 4 employee uses ' 7,000-per-day food allowance’ to feed security guards, sparks discussion

A doctor's social media post about a Big Four employee allegedly using a ₹7,000-per-day food allowance to order pizzas for security guards has caught the internet's attention, with users divided over whether the practice is generous or questionable.

The post sparked mixed reactions online. (Representational image generated using AI)

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Taking to X, Dr Nilesh Nolkha shared the claim, saying that he had met a consultant/employee at one of the Big Four firms who allegedly receives a ₹7,000 daily food allowance. According to Nolkha, the employee has become "quite famous" in his society for using the allowance to order large pizzas not for himself, but for the security guards.

"Met a consultant/employee at one of the Big Four firms who gets a ₹7,000-per-day food allowance. He's apparently quite famous in his society for ordering huge pizzas using the allowance-not for himself, but for the security guards! He is turning corporate food allowance into a society welfare scheme!" Nolkha wrote in the X post.

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The post quickly drew attention, sparking mixed reactions. Several users praised the employee for sharing the benefit with those less fortunate.

"Blessed are such people who think beyond themselves," one user wrote.

"That's actually a noble thing to do .. give to the less fortunate ones than the ones who can actually buy," another commented.

"If he is feeding the lesser fortunate, then it is money well spent," a third user said.

However, others questioned whether such a large food allowance could actually be used this way.

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One user wrote, "Some companies give good allowances . So that you can treat and order for clients and visitors. It's not to run your personal welfare scheme."

"Nobody has that kind of allowance unless he is traveling to meet top executives everyday. If not doing outdoor meetings then 2 large pizzas everyday at home address would be hard to explain once the audit sits," commented another.

Some users also suggested that the claim could be referring to different types of corporate benefits.

"It is part of CTC, which you can take as food coupons (sodexo etc) for lower taxes," clarified one user.

"I worked with one big4, no they don't pay such huge food allowance. Food allowances are limited to govt. And are part of salary. Though for client facing roles toy get corporate credit card and it is very well audited for each spend," said another.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)