Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog and human exercise together. Watch adorable video
trending

Dog and human exercise together. Watch adorable video

This Instagram video shows how a Golden Retriever dog exercises with its human, or at least that’s what it looks like.
The Golden Retriever dog exercises with its human in this viral video. (Instagram/@elliegoldenlife)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 08:23 PM IST
ByHarshita Singhania

A video of a doggo joining her human while exercising has been going viral of late. While many people have workout partners, Kevin has his own workout partner as well - his cute pet Golden Retriever dog named Ellie. There is a good chance that this adorable dog video will make you smile from ear to ear and brighten up the rest of your day.

The video opens to show Kevin doing a few push-ups, and his dog Ellie sitting on the couch, ensuring that Kevin maintains a proper form. Ellie,* the Golden Retriever, then proceeds to jump onto Kevin’s back. Kevin continues to do his push-ups but with Ellie on top of him. Ellie’s human manages to do two push-ups. Was Ellie giving Kevin a challenge or just wanting him to stop? She hops off Kevin as he lays flat on the ground, leaving him in splits.

The Instagram video has been captioned, “Throwback in honour of Pat’s Run this weekend! This was so much easier when Ellie was a puppy”, remembering the old times, writes the owner of the Instagram page.

Watch it here:

RELATED STORIES

The video was posted on April 22. Since then, the video has amassed over five million views and the numbers are only increasing. The adorable clip has also gathered many reactions in the comment section.

“Hahaha love this,” writes an Instagram user. “The pounce!!” reads another comment. Another shares “LOL love she just hops off at the end”.

What are your thoughts on the dog video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. viral
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP