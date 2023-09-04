Dog asks for belly rubs in the most adorable way. Watch

In a video that has gone viral on social media, you can see a dog asking for belly rubs in the most adorable way. The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @buitengebieden.

Snapshot of the dog asking for belly rubs.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)

The video opens to show a dog lying next to a man. As the man is giving it belly rubs, he stops and takes his hand behind. Then, the dog swiftly reaches for the man’s hand and puts it back on its belly for more rubs. (Also Read: Dog hides behind wall to scare pet mom. Watch)

Watch the video of the dog asking for belly rubs here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 5.5 million views. The share also has several likes and comments. Many thought that the video was hilarious.

Here’s what people are saying about this video of the dog:

An individual wrote, “Aawhhh my dog does that as well. So subtle and gentle and so cute." A second added, "I get it. If I could just snuggle all day every day, I probably would." A third commented, "It’s the smile he gives the camera after he succeeds for me." A fourth shared, "That is way too cute! What a smart dog!"