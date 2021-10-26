Dog brother did this to comfort its pooch sister having a bad dream. Watch

A video of a sweet moment between two dog siblings is leaving people with a smile. Shared on Instagram, the video showcases what a dog brother did to comfort its pooch sister having a bad dream.

The video is shared on the official Instagram page of the doggo siblings. The video is shared with the caption “We don’t deserve dog.”

The clip opens to show both the dogs lying on the floor. The dog named Xana twitches in her sleep. That is when her brother Finn slowly approaches her and plants kisses on her nose.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 21,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post love-filled comments.

“The best bond,” wrote an Instagram user. “So precious,” shared another. “He loves her,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?