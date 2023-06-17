Dog catches a ball, celebrates the feat dramatically. Watch

The videos that capture dramatic shenanigans of dogs are absolutely amazing to watch. Those are the videos that also have the ability to uplift someone’s mood almost instantly. Just like this video shared on Reddit that shows a dog’s reaction to catching a ball.

The image shows the happy dog who caught a ball. (Reddit/@bag-o-frogs)

“I'll be forever entertained by the way Pickle throws herself down after catching the ball,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog running on grass to catch a ball. What happens next will surely leave you smiling.

Take a look at the dog video below:

The video was posted about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 16,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the dog video:

“Ah. So that’s Pickle Ball. I was wondering,” joked a Reddit user. “Now give her a belly rub,” suggested another. “I love it! We call one of our dogs Gummy Joe because he’s missing a lot of teeth. Definitely a derp,” shared a third. “I love the little head wobbling when she proudly runs back with the ball,” wrote a fourth. To which, the original poster replied, “Yes she is sooo proud haha. Our other dog is a border collie & when they're together he almost ALWAYS gets the ball first, so she really loves to have it.”

