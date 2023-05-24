Dog enjoys bike ride with human, reacts to being filmed. Watch

Dog videos are often fun to watch. Probably, that is the reason this video showing a very stylish dog is winning people’s hearts. The video shows a pooch riding a bike with its human while wearing a helmet and a pair of chic shades.

The image shows a dog enjoying a bike ride with its human.(Instagram/@sajith_salazar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted by Instagram user Darel Sajith. Taken from inside a car, the video shows a dog sitting in front of a bike parked on the side of a road. As the rider notices the dog being filmed, he smiles and shows the shades his dog is wearing. The video ends with the pooch staring directly at the camera while looking incredibly stylish.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted about three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 3.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 58,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“So cute,” posted an Instagram user. “Amazing… amazingly cute,” added another. “Awesome,” joined a third. “So precious,” commented a fourth. “The swag though,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart of fire emoticons.